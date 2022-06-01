Popular singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) dies in Kolkata at 53

- Advertisement -

Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away here late on Tuesday night. He was 53.

KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College.

- Advertisement -

It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing.

After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

- Advertisement -

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

“His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning,” Biswas said.

- Advertisement -

He said KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city- based college.

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.

Several Kolkata-based singers have expressed their grief over the sudden demise of KK, who will be remembered for songs like ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’, ‘Yaaron’, ‘O Meri Jaan’, among many others.