Post-Covid, Devoleena prepares for her first Ganesh Chaturthi with friends

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to welcome ‘eco-friendly’ Ganpati at her home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10. She is all the more thrilled because unlike last year, this time she can invite people home.

“Like every year, I am excited to celebrate the Ganesh festivals. This time as well, I will ensure that I welcome an eco-friendly idol. I request everyone to think about nature and mother earth during the festivals. This time it will be special because last year I couldn’t invite many of my friends but this year following Covid-19 guidelines we will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. I’m also going to be making prasad all by myself.”

The actress was last seen on television in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’ in 2020. She hasn’t taken up any new show after that. However, she says that after the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, she will take up something new.

“We worship Lord Ganesh for peace and prosperity. Before any good work, we worship him for getting our work done without facing any obstacles. We pray to ask for forgiveness for our sins and walk on the road of knowledge and wisdom. I’m sure after the festivals I will take something and come back to entertain my fans on screen.”

Devoleena is known for playing iconic character of ‘Gopi Bahu’ in the show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ orginal. She later featured in reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

–IANS

