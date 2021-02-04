ADVERTISEMENT
Post Emmy nod, Arjun Mathur starts year with packed roster

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) International Emmy Award nominee Arjun Mathur is basking in the glory of all the global limelight, and looks forward to the year ahead with a packed roster.

Arjun, who was nominated at the International Emmys in the Best Actor category for his role in the web series “Made In Heaven”, impressed in the series “The Gone Game” and Tisca Chopra’s short film “Rubaru” in the past months.

He is now gearing up for the web series “Silence: Can You Hear It”, “Made in Heaven 2” and the sequel to “The Gone Game”.

While he has already wrapped up “Silence”, he has yet to start the shoot of the other projects.

“For me, it’s always been about taking up content-driven roles that made me feel challenged as an actor. I’m working on a few new projects this year and am really looking forward to the official announcements being made soon,” said Arjun, who is in talks for a couple of other shows he prefers being tightlipped about as of now.

–IANS

ym/vnc

