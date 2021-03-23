ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Poulomi Das: Jumping from fifth floor for a stunt was other-worldly

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Poulomi Das, who has performed her own stunts in the web series “Bakaaboo 2”, says that the experience was “other-worldly”.

She had to film a scene where she had to jump from the fifth floor of a building.

“Wearing the harness and jumping from the fifth floor for the stunt was other-worldly. It was the most challenging part for me. My heart was in my mouth from start to finish!” she told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about another challenging scene she shot, she says: “The other scene I found challenging was one with me coming back up out of the ocean with a drone buzzing over my head. It looks smooth, but the truth is there were a lot of boulders. Also, the current decided to make life difficult for everyone. But with proper direction and supportive crew members, we pulled it off and it has turned out to be a real good sequence.”

Her co-actor Smaran Sahu is also in awe of the actress. “It takes a lot of strength, both mental and physical to perform a stunt like that,” he said.

The series, which also features Subha Rajput, Taher Shabbir, Priya Banerjee, Taha Shah Badussha, Tusharr Khanna, is streaming now on the ALTBalaji platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGeeta Kapur: Important to have fun on stage
Next articleKaran Veer Mehra: 'Lights Out' highlights vulnerability of women in society
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ASUS launches all in one Windows PC in India

Bhanwala's Olympic chances dim, Sidhu gets silver

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) It was heartbreak for teenage shooter Anish Bhanwala even as Vijayveer Sidhu walked away with glory, winning silver...

48 teams enter MMSC Endurance Race

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chennai, March 26 (IANS) At least 48 teams have made entries for the MMSC Motorcycle Endurance Race that will be run over two...

DC announces Cornitos as 'official snack partner'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday announced nachos brand Cornitos as one of the team's official partners for the upcoming...

Despite his good run, a ton eludes Kohli in ODIs

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli hasn't looked like doing much wrong in One-day Internationals (ODI) in recent times except for the...

2nd ODI: Centurion Rahul, Pant power India to 336/6

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) K.L. Rahul's fifth ODI century (108 off 114 balls) and Rishabh Pant's quickfire 77 off 40 balls powered India to...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates