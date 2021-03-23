Poulomi Das: Jumping from fifth floor for a stunt was other-worldly

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Poulomi Das, who has performed her own stunts in the web series “Bakaaboo 2”, says that the experience was “other-worldly”.

She had to film a scene where she had to jump from the fifth floor of a building.

“Wearing the harness and jumping from the fifth floor for the stunt was other-worldly. It was the most challenging part for me. My heart was in my mouth from start to finish!” she told IANS.

Talking about another challenging scene she shot, she says: “The other scene I found challenging was one with me coming back up out of the ocean with a drone buzzing over my head. It looks smooth, but the truth is there were a lot of boulders. Also, the current decided to make life difficult for everyone. But with proper direction and supportive crew members, we pulled it off and it has turned out to be a real good sequence.”

Her co-actor Smaran Sahu is also in awe of the actress. “It takes a lot of strength, both mental and physical to perform a stunt like that,” he said.

The series, which also features Subha Rajput, Taher Shabbir, Priya Banerjee, Taha Shah Badussha, Tusharr Khanna, is streaming now on the ALTBalaji platform.

–IANS

anj/vnc