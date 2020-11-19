Advtg.
Prabhas announces the release date along with the logo of ‘Adipurush’

Prabhas shared on Instagram and captioned, "#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022 #SaifAliKhan@omraut#BhushanKumar@vfxwaala@rajeshnair29@tseriesfilms@retrophiles1@tseries.official#TSeries

By Glamsham Editorial
Starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th August 2022.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in Jan 2021.

The film lead of Adipurush is yet to be announced. Interestingly, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who announced Saif Ali Khan’s role as Lankesh in the film.

