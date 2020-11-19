Prabhas announces the release date along with the logo of ‘Adipurush’

Advtg.
Starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th August 2022.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in Jan 2021.
Prabhas shared on Instagram and captioned, “#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022 #SaifAliKhan@omraut#BhushanKumar@vfxwaala@rajeshnair29@tseriesfilms@retrophiles1@tseries.official#TSeries
The film lead of Adipurush is yet to be announced. Interestingly, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who announced Saif Ali Khan’s role as Lankesh in the film.
