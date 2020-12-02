Bollywood News

Prabhas, 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel collaborate on new film

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Telugu superstar Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel are set to collaborate on an action film titled Salaar.

Sharing his look from the film on Instagram on Wednesday, Prabhas wrote: “Today I take a leap into the world of #SALAAR. Shoot commences from Jan 2021. An Indian Film by @hombalefilms @vkiragandur @prashanthneel.”

Giving an intense look, Prabhas is dressed in black and is seen sitting with one hand resting on a rifle.

The poster also says: “THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!!”

Prabhas’s other projects include the romantic drama Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hedge and Om Raut’s period drama Adipurush. He recently also announced an untitled project that will co-star Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Salaar director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with KGF Chapter 2 starring Kannada superstar Yash.

–IANS

nn/vnc

