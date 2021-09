Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' to clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ will face-off at the box-office as they are set to release on August 11, 2022.

The news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

- Advertisement -

He wrote: “PRABHAS: ‘ADIPURUSH’ LOCKS 11 AUG 2022… #Adipurush (#3D) #Prabhas #SaifAliKhan #KritiSanon #SunnySingh #IndependenceDay weekend #Hindi #Telugu #Tamil #Kannada #Malayalam.”

‘Adipurush’ is Om Raut’s new directorial after last year’s blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

- Advertisement -

Adarsh also wrote: “‘RAKSHA BANDHAN’ ON 11 AUG 2022… #RakshaBandhan #AkshayKumar #BhumiPednekar #IndependenceDay weekend.”

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dillon and also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth.

- Advertisement -

‘Raksha Bandhan’ also stars Bhumi Pednekar, who has previously worked with Akshay in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’.

–IANS

dc/kr