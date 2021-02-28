ADVERTISEMENT
Prabhas's 'Salaar' to release on 14 April, 2022

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Prabhas’s much awaited film “Salaar” will hit theatres on April 14, 2022. The actor announced it on his Instagram page on Sunday.

The actor shared the poster of the film and captioned it as, “Delighted to share the release date of #SALAAR. 14th April 2022 see you in cinemas!”

The film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, also stars actress Shruti Haasan. The film’s mahurat took place here in January this year.

Shruti too, posted the poster of the film announcing the date, but didn’t write much in the caption. Instead she just chose to tag the film’s cast and team.

The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a packed schedule. The actor will soon be seen in “Radhe Shyam” alongside Pooja Hegde, which is being directed by Radha Krishna and will release on July 30.

He also has “Adipurusha, which will have Saif Ali Khan play a negative character. Prabhas has also signed a project, alongside actress Deepika Padukone, which will be directed by “Mahanti” director Ashwin Nag.

