Prabhat Chaudhary on his role in 'Nima Denzongpa'

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor and social media influencer Prabhat Chaudhary is the latest entrant on the TV show ‘Nima Denzongpa’.

Talking about his character in the show, Prabhat said: “I’m excited about being part of the show as it aims to point out the discrimination in our society. This is my second show, and I’m playing one among the principal characters in it. I will be seen as Paras, who comes back from US. The series will show a love story between me and Nima’s daughter.”

Prabhat made his acting debut with the television show ‘Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka’ last year.

Sharing his journey into television, the actor said: “I started as a theatre artiste. I was always appreciated for my acting. But I couldn’t get my break. Soon I started entertaining the audience over social media. People loved to get engaged with my videos. Thats how I started getting approached for TV shows. I was called to audition for it and later got finalised.”

‘Nima Denzongpa’ airs on Colors TV.

–IANS

abh/kr