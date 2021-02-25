ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Prachi Desai plays a cop in new murder mystery

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Prachi Desai will be seen playing a police officer for the first time in her upcoming film, Silence Can You Hear It. She describes the character as strong and feisty.

“Where there’s a murder, there’s an investigating officer and that’s what I play in this splendid murder mystery. Inspector Sanjana is a character that’s not one to back down easily. She is strong, feisty and she is all about dedication,” Prachi said.

“Although she’s young, she’s very professional and she looks up to Manoj Bajpayee’s character, ACP Avinash Verma, because of his ferociousness and dedication towards the case. She aspires to be like him one day. The audience has never seen me play such a role before and I’m excited to see their reactions to it in the film,” she added.

The film also features Arjun Mathur and Sahil Vaid, and is slated to release in March 2021 on Zee5. The film tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman.

–IANS

dc/vnc

