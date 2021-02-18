ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Prachi Desai set to ‘debut’ in a murder mystery with Manoj Bajpayee

Prachi Desai is all set to make her debut in the web space with the murder mystery film with Manoj Bajpayee as co-star

By Glamsham Editorial
Prachi Desai
Prachi Desai
Mumbai, Feb 18: Bollywood actress Prachi Desai is all set to make her debut in the web space with the murder mystery film, Silence Can You Hear It, starring Manoj Bajpayee.

“This is all too exciting for me and I feel blessed to be making my digital debut with such an incredible film. My experience of filming with the extraordinary cast and crew of the film has really been a phenomenal one and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the movie on their screens,” Prachi said.

The film also features Arjun Mathur, and Sahil Vaid, and is slated to release in March 2021 on Zee5.  The film tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman.

LATEST UPDATES

