Prakash Raj suffers fracture, rushes to Hyderabad for surgery

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday said he sustained a tiny fracture after he suffered a fall and was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

The actor took to Twitter to disclose that he is undergoing surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He assured his fans that there is nothing to worry about and asked them to keep him in their prayers.

“A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts,” the actor tweeted.

However, it was not clear where and how the actor suffered the fracture.

One of the busiest South Indian stars, Prakash Raj recently announced that he will contest the elections of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), the apex body of Telugu film industry.

The 56-year-old will compete for the President’s post in the elections to be held next month. He announced 27 names of his panel members.

–IANS

ms/vd