Prakash Raj, wife Pony give relationship goals on wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Prakash Raj and wife Pony Verma’s pictures went viral on the internet as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary. Prakash put up a picture from their wedding day and also informed fans that the couple married again as per their son’s wish.

Prakash and Pony got married in 2010 and have a son Vedhant.

The actor uploaded a picture from their wedding day on Twitter and captioned it as: “It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night…thank you my darling wife…for being a wonderful friend…a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.”

He further uploaded pictures of a family dinner with Pony and Vedhant. His daughters Meghana and Pooja whose he shares custody with ex-wife Lalitha, also joined the family get-together.

He informed fans as he captioned: “We got married again tonight…because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Family moments #bliss”

Prakash will next be seen in ‘Major’, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ among others.

–IANS

ym/kr