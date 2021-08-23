Pranutan, Aparshakti bonded over music, Punjabi food

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress Pranutan Bahl, who will soon be seen in the film ‘Helmet’ alongside Aparshakti Khurana, is completely smitten by her co-star. She says that ‘Ap’ was her absolute cheerleader on the sets of the film.

“It’s wonderful working with Aparshakti. I call him ‘Ap’. He is an amazing person. Everyday he has encouraged me more than the last. He has been my absolute cheerleader in this journey. We bond a lot over Punjabi food and music. What I really love about the ‘Helmet’ team is that our friendships have transcended the film’s schedule and we genuinely want to catch up with each other and we wish each other very well. I think that’s fantastic,” Pranutan tells IANS.

- Advertisement -

‘Helmet’, directed by Satram Ramani, is a hilarious take on the inhibitions around buying condoms in India. Pranutan feels that the film gives an important message.

“The goal of the script is to tell people that it is not a taboo to buy or use a condom. We as a society should not guilt trip or shame someone for doing it but it’s conveyed in a very entertaining and funny manner. So, it’s not preachy. You will laugh your way through and at the same time learn something and reflect upon something,” she says.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ym/kr