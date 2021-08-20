Pranutan Bahl: Actors need to connect with younger generation

- Advertisement -

Pranutan Bahl will soon be seen in the comedy film ‘Helmet’, which talks about the inhibitions that society has around buying condoms. The film tries to convey a message of social relevance in an entertaining manner and the young actress feels that it is important to connect with the younger generation.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘Notebook’, believes youngsters can bring change in the society, which makes it important for actors to have a connection with them.

“I feel that at any point in your career it is very important to connect with the younger generation. They are the torchbearers of change. They bring about a certain revolution in thinking. So, it’s very important to connect with them because it helps you evolve as a person and definitely as an actor,” Pranutan said.

The actress, who is daughter of seasoned actor Mohnish Bahl and grand-daughter of yesteryear actress Nutan, shares her family’s reaction to her signing up for ‘Helmet’.

“My family’s reaction was very pleasant and they were happy for me. They loved the one liners and concept and they thought it would be great for me to do something which is so different from ‘Notebook’,” says the actress, who plays the role of a fun but dominating girlfriend Rupali. She will be seen romancing actor Aparshakti Khurana in the film.

While her first film was an out and out love story, ‘Helmet’ has a comic tone to it. She reveals that she came on board just seven days before the shoot started.

“I think this film chose me. I was finalized seven days before we were to fly and shoot this. When I heard the story in detail after passing my audition for it, I was even more sure that I would be able to do it. I was craving to do something opposite than what I have done before in my film ‘Notebook’. I think I have been lucky to have got this opportunity and that too with such amazing guidance,” says the actress.

–By Yashika Mathur