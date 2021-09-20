HomeBollywoodNews

Pranutan Bahl thrilled with dad Mohnish Bahl’s response to ‘Helmet’

Pranutan Bahl's recent digital release 'Helmet' has sailed through well and received a positive response.

By Glamsham Bureau
Pranutan Bahl thrilled with dad Mohnish Bahl's response to 'Helmet'
Aparshakti Khurana Pranutan Bahl Abhishek Banerjee Ashish Verma Helmet
- Advertisement -

Actress Pranutan Bahl’s recent digital release ‘Helmet’ has sailed through well and recieved a positive response. The best response, however, that the actress got was from her father and actor Mohnish Bahl.

‘Helmet’, which released earlier this month, stars Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan in lead roles and talks about normalising the topic of buying condoms.

- Advertisement -

Sharing her father’s reaction, Pranutan says: “Dad loved the movie. The first thing he said after watching the film was that he’s really proud of my choices and he loved how wholesome this movie is. He felt that ‘Helmet’ is a complete package which has fun, comedy and an important message.”

The actress is elated with her father’s response.

- Advertisement -

“Watching him feel proud and impressed gives me the push to keep picking offbeat topics which I feel can make a difference,” she says.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrailer of Jayasurya's 100th film 'Sunny' unveiled
Next articleSania Mirza opens up on Bhupathi-Paes in ‘Break Point’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,526FansLike
43,794FollowersFollow
6,234FollowersFollow
57,521FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv