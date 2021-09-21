Prasad Sashte teams up with Pritam for ‘Brahmastra’

- Advertisement -

Bollywood music producer Prasad Sashte, who has worked on films like ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Rustom’, ‘Kalank’, is the music producer of the much anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’.

Sashte shared about the opportunity to work with Pritam on the background score of ‘Brahmastra’.

“‘Brahmastra’ is an epic superhero movie and I am working on the background score with Pritam,” he said.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar, ‘Brahmastra’ is Sashte’s second film with Mukerji.

“This is the second movie with Ayan Mukerji after ‘Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani’,” said Sashte who has worked on films like ‘Namaste England’, ‘Holiday’, ‘Commando’ to name a few.

‘Brahmastra’ stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

“We have been working really hard for so many months. As the score is not usual…this movie will be a treat for the eyes and ears,” concluded Sashte.