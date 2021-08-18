HomeBollywoodNews

Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ first look unveiled

Pratik Gandhi's 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' is a story of a common man's struggle to fight for what is rightfully his.

By Glamsham Bureau
Pratik Gandhi in 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' poster | pic courtesy: instagram
Pratik Gandhi’s first look in the upcoming film ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ was unveiled on Wednesday. The actor took to Instagram to share the poster of his look. He wrote, “A story of a common man’s struggle to fight for what is rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of Dedh Bigha Zameen. Shoot commences today in Jhansi.”

The film marks singer Khushali Kumar’s debut opposite Pratik Gandhi.

Set in the small town of Uttar Pradesh, this family drama written and directed by Pulkit is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to win what is his.

A T-Series and Karma Media and Entertainment production, ‘Dedh Bigha Zameen’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh, and Hansal Mehta.

Pratik Gandhi is known for his role in ‘Scam 1992’ directed by Hansal Mehta.

