scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Pratik Sehajpal on 'Way You Smile': The song to dedicate to your date

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Pratik Sehajpal is known to be the face of popular music videos. The actor now is back again with another track, ‘Way You Smile’, sung by Jaya Rohilla.

Pratik said: “I had a great time shooting the track, it is a lovely song perfect to dedicate to your date.”

After making his stint in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Pratik became a popular face among the audience. The actor was also seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. He got a TV show break with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Naagin 6’.

Sharing his shooting experience for the song, he added: “I had a great time shooting the song. ‘Way you Smile’ is the result of hours and hours of hard work by the entire cast and crew. I would like to congratulate everyone and hope the song is loved and appreciated by all. It is a lovely song perfect to dedicate to your date.”

Presented by Amrit Maan and Bamb Beats, ‘Way You Smile’ is sung by Jaya Rohilla, and produced by Amardeep (Rubal Sidhu) and Harinder Dhaliwal.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
Rohit Shetty recalls how Himesh composed 'Chalo Na Naino…' overnight
Next article
Sara plays freedom fighter Usha Mehta in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Nora Fatehi

Shehnaaz Gill

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US