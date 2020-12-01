Pregnant Anushka Sharma performs Shirshasana with Virat's support

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, Anushka shared that she is doing Yoga asanas regularly even during pregnancy, except the ones restricted by her doctor.

Anushka has shared a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen performing the Shirshasana with hubby Virat’s help. Her yoga techer virtually assists her while the actress performs the asana by leaning against a wall, head down.

“This exercise is hands-down (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback. P.S. — As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support.” Anushka wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I’m so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy,” she added.

Mom-to-be Anushka recently shared that she will get back to shooting once she delivers her first child.

“Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I’m going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” said Anushka, who is currently shooting for endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc