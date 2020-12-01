Bollywood News

Pregnant Anushka Sharma performs Shirshasana with Virat's support

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, Anushka shared that she is doing Yoga asanas regularly even during pregnancy, except the ones restricted by her doctor.

Anushka has shared a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen performing the Shirshasana with hubby Virat’s help. Her yoga techer virtually assists her while the actress performs the asana by leaning against a wall, head down.

“This exercise is hands-down (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback. P.S. — As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support.” Anushka wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I’m so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy,” she added.

Mom-to-be Anushka recently shared that she will get back to shooting once she delivers her first child.

“Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I’m going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” said Anushka, who is currently shooting for endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGigi Hadid’s adorable photos from her pregnancy days will melt your heart
Next articleVidya Balan: It's so precious when people appreciate your work

Related Articles

News

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Read more
IPL

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 1 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch on Tuesday said that Mitchell Starc's poor form is not a concern for the team although...
Read more
IPL

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

IANS - 0
Canberra, Dec 1 (IANS) Australia captain Aaron Finch on Tuesday said that Mitchell Starc's poor form is not a concern for the team although...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Pregnant Anushka Sharma performs Shirshasana with Virat's support 1

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Pregnant Anushka Sharma performs Shirshasana with Virat's support 2

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NZ vs WI: Chance for Black Caps to move up in...

Rashami Desai Wallpaper

Rashami Desai

Pregnant Anushka Sharma performs Shirshasana with Virat's support 3

BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Life goes on'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks