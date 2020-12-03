Bollywood News

Preity shares photo of empty street as LA goes into lockdown before Xmas

By Glamsham Editorial
Preity shares photo of empty street as LA goes into lockdown before Xmas 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Thursday shared a photo of the empty streets of Los Angeles as the city goes into lockdown ahead of Christmas.

Preity, who is currently in the city, shared a selfie with husband Gene Goodenough on her verified Instagram account. In the selfie, Preity and Gene wear masks. The empty streets of Los Angeles can be seen in the background, lit up and decorated for Christmas.

“The streets are empty again as LA goes into another 3 week lockdown. I cannot believe this is happening again. Take care everyone. Stay safe everyone and plsss wear your masks,” shared the actress on Instagram advising everyone to stay safe amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preity recently shared a post on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day calling it a rough year. “Happy Thanksgiving to all of you who celebrate. So much to be grateful for this year. I know it’s been a rough year for a lot of people so keeping them all in our prayers and being grateful and thankful for having a roof over our head, food on our table and family to share it with,” the actress had posted on Instagram.

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleScary to think where this England team can go: Ben Stokes
Next articleDiljit Dosanjh locks horns with Kangana Ranaut, gets celeb support

Related Articles

IPL

Force majeure clause likely if BCCI first-class contracts happen

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may bring in a 'force majeure' clause if...
Read more
News

'Wonder Woman 1984' to release in India before US

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Gal Gadot-starrer superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984, will be releasing in India just ahead of Christmas on December...
Read more
IPL

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) A final verdict on the impending reforms of Indian cricket is still seemingly some way away,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Korean K-Pop Stars BTS Jin RM Suga Jimin V J-Hope Jungkook

A unique birthday gift for K-Pop star BTS’ Jin

Glamsham Editorial - 0
South Korea’s parliament has reportedly passed a bill allowing chart-topping and Grammy-nominated K-pop artistes such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service until...
Preity shares photo of empty street as LA goes into lockdown before Xmas 2

FIH allocates quotas for 2022 and 2023 World Cups

Preity shares photo of empty street as LA goes into lockdown before Xmas 3

Discovery gets into OTT content creation in India

Preity shares photo of empty street as LA goes into lockdown before Xmas 4

India's top T20 performances vs Australia Down Under (Flashback)

Darius Marder's SOUND OF METAL Poster - Movie Review | Amazon Prime Video

Movie Review | SOUND OF METAL: A sonically profound experience

Zee5 Darbaan by Bipin Nadkarni Poster

‘Darbaan’ director Bipin Nadkarni on dealing with classicist culture in film

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020