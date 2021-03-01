ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Preity to hubby: Cannot believe we clocked a decade together

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta marked her fifth wedding anniversary on Monday with a social media post for husband Gene Goodenough.

The actress tied the knot with Gene on February 29, 2016. The wedding took place in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Although the marriage took place in 2016, the couple was dating from 2011, evident from Preity’s new tweet where she speaks about clocking a decade together.

“Happy Anniversary my love. You’re the reason I look down at my phone and smile and then walk into a pole. Cannot believe we clocked a decade together. How time flies … Miss you …. Wish you were here. #5years #Happyanniversary #Hubby #Love #29feb,” Preity tweeted.

Preity often takes to social media to share romantic messages for her husband, referring to him as “Pati parmeshwar”.

“Love gets a whole new meaning with you in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day my darling … I love you #HappyValentinesday #Patiparmeshwar,” the actress shared on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

–IANS

abh/vnc

