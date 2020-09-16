Home Bollywood News

Preity Zinta: Day 5 of quarantine feels tough

By Glamsham Editorial

Actress Preity Zinta, who is currently in Dubai to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, says quarantine feels tough after five days. She has been under quarantine since she arrived in the emirate five days ago.

Preity shared a video on Instagram, where she is heard talking about being locked up in a room and about what people are going through.

“#Day5 of Quarantine feels tough. To all of you out there that are sick, alone or isolated I just wanna say – I feel you This too shall pass. Take care n stay positive, stay strong. Love you all. Let’s spread love not the virus. Let’s be positive not negative in life. #Ting #quarantinelife #PzIpldiaries,” Preity captioned the image.

The actress also posted a picture of her pet Bruno and wrote: “Quarantine would have been so much fun with Bruno around.”

Preity on Tuesday had posted that she got a third Covid test done upon arrival in the country, and the outcome was negative again.

The actress, who co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team, shared a video of her getting her test done. In the clip, she is seen sitting on a sofa, while a doctor dressed in a PPE suit takes her nasal swab.

The IPL is set to commence on September 19. –IANS/dc/vnc

