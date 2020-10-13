Advtg.

Dubai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta is back from digital detox and recovering from jet lag on landing in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from Los Angeles.

Preity co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team, posted a selfie on Instagram. In the image, she is seen lying in bed in white robe, with her hair wrapped up in a towel. The actress flashes a smile at the camera.

“Good morning folks Recovering from Jet lag and back from a Digital detox. Making the most of this Quarantine. It’s good to be back in Dubai. What’s up with everyone ? #pzipldiaries #Dubai #quarantinelife#ting,” she wrote alongside the image.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

