Advtg.
Bollywood News

Preity Zinta is back from digital detox

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Dubai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta is back from digital detox and recovering from jet lag on landing in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from Los Angeles.

Preity co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team, posted a selfie on Instagram. In the image, she is seen lying in bed in white robe, with her hair wrapped up in a towel. The actress flashes a smile at the camera.

“Good morning folks Recovering from Jet lag and back from a Digital detox. Making the most of this Quarantine. It’s good to be back in Dubai. What’s up with everyone ? #pzipldiaries #Dubai #quarantinelife#ting,” she wrote alongside the image.

Advtg.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKishore Kumar, Screen Sensation: 10 films that define the playback legend as actor
Next articleMalayalam comedy 'Halal Love Story' about a religious group out making a film

Related Articles

News

Kareena's pic of son Taimur playing cricket reminds fans of MAK Pataudi

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an image of her son Taimur Ali Khan playing cricket. Along with the picture,...
Read more
IPL

Tahir, Rahane key names in mid-season transfer window

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) spinner Imran Tahir, who won the Purple Cap last season with 26 wickets but is...
Read more
IPL

Being consistent biggest challenge: French Open champ Iga

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The challenge for Iga Swiatek will be to repeat her French Open-winning performance, the 19-year-old has said. The Polish...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Preity Zinta is back from digital detox 1

Ronit Roy: I was a cocky little creature in my younger...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy has opened up on how he transformed himself from being a cocky child to a humble person.The...
Preity Zinta is back from digital detox 2

Sushmita Sen's mantra: Prepare, learn, practice

Preity Zinta is back from digital detox 2

Shruti Seth shares her takeaway from Rajasthan trip amid pandemic

Ananya Panday Wallpaper

Ananya Panday

Ram Kapoor's costume was inspired by Javier Bardem's character

How Ram Kapoor’s costume was inspired by Javier Bardem’s character

Preity Zinta is back from digital detox 2

Karan Tacker sceptical about shooting amid pandemic

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks