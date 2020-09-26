Home Bollywood News

Preity Zinta misses ski trips amid ‘crazy’ Dubai heat

By Glamsham Editorial
Preity Zinta misses ski trips
Preity Zinta (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actress Preity Zinta is in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League, and the high temperature of the place makes her miss her ski trips.

Preity shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in skiing gear and carrying the equipment.

“This crazy heat is making me miss my ski trips. Cannot wait for winter #flashbackfriday #snow #ski#smile #ting,” she wrote alongside the image.

Preity, who co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team, recently shared a video and pictures of her getting her Covid test done before the IPL commenced on September 19.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, “Bhaiaji Superhit”. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. –ians/dc/vnc

Previous articleUrvashi Rautela: I wish you self-esteem so high that you’re humble
Next article‘Bard Of Blood’ turns one, Kirti Kulhari recalls why her role is special

