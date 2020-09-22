Home Bollywood News

Prem Chopra: Talent is not dependent on age

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Prem Chopra, who will turn 85 on September 23, feels that talent has nothing to do with age.

Chopra has played roles of every shade over the decades in more than 360 films, and notably “Bobby”, “Kati Patang” and “Do Raaste”. He was one of the most popular screen villains in Bollywood during the 1970s and 1980s.

While he has worked for over six decades, he feels an actor never retires, and there is always work if a person is willing to work hard.

“Talent is not dependent on age. If you are talented and deliver on whatever character is given to you, you will always be in demand,” he said.

Talking about a regular day in his life, Chopra shared that he does yoga each morning and likes to swim occasionally to stay fit. He also talked about his love for poetry, while openiong up on the show “Zindagi ek Safar” on Tata Sky Seniors.

–IANS

