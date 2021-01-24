Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

On the morning of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s special day, priests were seen entering ‘The Mansion House’ resort in Maharashtra’s Alibaug where the wedding will take place. Varun will tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday.

A veteran priest and his assistant were pictured getting down from a car with huge bags, probably carrying the items required to perform the wedding rituals. Even though the veteran priest folded his hands in a ‘namaste’ to the paparazzi clicking his photographs outside the gate, he did not answer their questions regarding the wedding details and time.

While fans across the nation are curious about the big Bollywood wedding, groom Varun Dhawan, bride Natasha Dalal and their families have chosen to keep the matter as private as possible from the eyes of the media.

The Dhawans have blocked the entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet restricted wedding ceremony. The wedding functions extending over three days began from January 22 with guests following the bio bubble protocol. The guests list includes immediate family members of the couple along with close friends and industry colleagues.

There is a strict no-phone policy in place for all the wedding functions. The wedding will take place at The Mansion House on Sunday followed by a reception on January 26. –ians/abh/dpb