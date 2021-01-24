Bollywood News

Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding, with huge bags, probably carrying the items required for the wedding rituals

By Glamsham Editorial
Varun Dhawan praying Lord Ganesh in an instagram post
Varun Dhawan praying Lord Ganesh in an instagram post
ADVERTISEMENT

On the morning of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s special day, priests were seen entering ‘The Mansion House’ resort in Maharashtra’s Alibaug where the wedding will take place. Varun will tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday.

A veteran priest and his assistant were pictured getting down from a car with huge bags, probably carrying the items required to perform the wedding rituals. Even though the veteran priest folded his hands in a ‘namaste’ to the paparazzi clicking his photographs outside the gate, he did not answer their questions regarding the wedding details and time.

While fans across the nation are curious about the big Bollywood wedding, groom Varun Dhawan, bride Natasha Dalal and their families have chosen to keep the matter as private as possible from the eyes of the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dhawans have blocked the entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet restricted wedding ceremony. The wedding functions extending over three days began from January 22 with guests following the bio bubble protocol. The guests list includes immediate family members of the couple along with close friends and industry colleagues.

There is a strict no-phone policy in place for all the wedding functions. The wedding will take place at The Mansion House on Sunday followed by a reception on January 26.  –ians/abh/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSAI seeks report over flouting of Covid norms at wrestling nationals
Next articleShruti Haasan: Will definitely bring out more music this year
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kumar Sanu: A person like me can do nothing in politics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kumar Sanu says he has no plans to re-enter politics; Sanu reveals his agenda for joining politics earlier never got fulfilled
Read more
Feature

A film works, not star sons

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It starts with a film that launches a newcomer. The film turns out to be a hit, which in turn makes the debutant actor a star
Read more
News

Varun Dhawan arrives at Sangeet venue, few Bolly celebs spotted too

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot this weekend with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal and wedding...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021