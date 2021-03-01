Prince William: Social media awash with misinformation about Covid vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 1 (IANS) Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine are encouraging people to take Covid-19 vaccination. The two also requested people to ignore misinformation being circulated about the vaccine.

“Catherine and I are not medical experts by any means but we can wholeheartedly support having vaccinations. We’ve spoken to a lot of people about it and the uptake has been amazing so far. We’ve got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it’s really important for them to have it,” Prince William said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

The Duchess added: “Social media is awash with misinformation so we have to be a bit careful who we believe. I hope it comes as a huge relief in the end. I know there’s maybe the anxiety and the worry leading up to it, but I hope for all of you it will add a bit of normality back to your lives.”

Prince William had contracted Covid-19 last April but had kept it a secret. This was right after his father Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also been infected.

