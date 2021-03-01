ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Prince William: Social media awash with misinformation about Covid vaccine

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 1 (IANS) Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine are encouraging people to take Covid-19 vaccination. The two also requested people to ignore misinformation being circulated about the vaccine.

“Catherine and I are not medical experts by any means but we can wholeheartedly support having vaccinations. We’ve spoken to a lot of people about it and the uptake has been amazing so far. We’ve got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it’s really important for them to have it,” Prince William said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

The Duchess added: “Social media is awash with misinformation so we have to be a bit careful who we believe. I hope it comes as a huge relief in the end. I know there’s maybe the anxiety and the worry leading up to it, but I hope for all of you it will add a bit of normality back to your lives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William had contracted Covid-19 last April but had kept it a secret. This was right after his father Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also been infected.

–IANS

anj/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleI-League: TRAU edge past Sudeva 3-2, seal top 6 spot
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Lions beat Dolphins to clinch South African T20 Challenge

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Durban, Feb 28 (IANS) The Imperial Lions were on Sunday crowned Betway T20 Challenge champions after Kagiso Rabada and Reeza Hendricks played leading...
Read more
Technology

Protein linked to reduced severity of Covid

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Toronto, Feb 28 (IANS) Researchers have discovered that increased levels of the protein OAS1 are associated with reduced mortality and less severe disease requiring...
Read more
Sports

Asia Cup to be postponed if India reach WTC final: Mani

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Karachi, Feb 28 (IANS) The 2021 Asia Cup could be postponed if India reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final, said Pakistan Cricket...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Big B undergoes cataract surgery: Reports

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Although there has been no official confirmation, unconfirmed reports have stated that Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has undergone cataract...

Honey Singh releases dance track 'Shor Machega'

Dancing on Ice: Matt Lucas supports Lady Leshurr

Sachin Sanghvi: Working again on films is fun

R Kelly gets second dose of Covid vaccine

Kangana Ranaut transforms her parents' home

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021