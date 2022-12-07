scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Prithviraj Sukumaran goes grey for Akshay, Tiger-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play a negative role in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Zafar said: “I am really looking forward to work with the supremely talented Prithviraj . It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer.”

The makers of “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” announced the news on Wednesday.

While speaking on the announcement Jackky Bhagnani said, “It’s amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film” Ali Abbas Zafar added, “I am really looking forward to work with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer.”

The movie, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 hit film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, which was directed by David Dhawan.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

–IANS

dc/bg

Previous article
Australia's Labuschagne overtakes Root to take top spot in ICC Test rankings for batters
Next article
Tamil series 'Fall' to present story of a woman with no memory of past 24 hours
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nazriya Nazim

Asim Riaz

Karan Kundrra

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US