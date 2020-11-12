Advtg.
Bollywood News

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine

By Glamsham Editorial
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine 1
Advtg.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (IANS) Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared a poem penned by his six-year-old daughter on the Covid-19 vaccine.

Prithviraj re-shared a picture from his wife Supriya’s profile on Instagram. She had shared the poem written by their daughter Ally.

Ally wrote: “Oh Covid-19 vakseen coming soon. Children first because they are important. Oh let’s celebrate. Come on Covid-19, time for you to go to you home-sweet-home. Lets all be normell again. Oh ya! Oh ya! Oh ya! Time to celebrate!”

Advtg.

Alongside the image, Supriya captioned: “#Repost@supriyamenonprithviraj with @make_repost···So I had told Ally about the vaccine coming sometime end of this year( based on the latest news) and she’s been asking me questions about it everyday like how will they give it, who will get it first etc?

“Just now after she finished her lessons she called me to show me a poem she’s written about the vaccine! While the spellings may be wrong the emotion is spot on! #GoCoronaGo #BringTheVaccineSoon.”

Prithviraj on Wednesday had brought to notice a fake social media account created on behalf of his daughter. He said the page was not managed by him or his wife, and neither did they see the need for the six-year-old to have a social media presence.

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleVeer-Zara songs were created out of late Madan Mohan's 28-year-old tunes
Next articleRajeev Khandelwal on shooting experience in the time of Covid

Related Articles

News

Rajeev Khandelwal on shooting experience in the time of Covid

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says the one thing he will never forget about shooting for the web series Naxalbari amid the...
Read more
IPL

Wary Aus breaks tradition, picks Test stars for warm-ups vs India

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Breaking from tradition, Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday named nine members of the Test squad as part of the...
Read more
News

Neetu Kapoor set to shoot new film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Neetu Kapoor is all set to start shooting for her new film, and on Thursday she posted on Instagram to...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine 2

Tusshar Kapoor shares his Thursday thoughts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor-producer Tussar Kapoor shared his Thursday thoughts in a new post on social media.Tusshar posted a monochrome picture on Instagram...
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine 3

Varun Dhawan shares throwback underwater video

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine 4

Esha Gupta, Mallika Sherawat spread awareness about plant-based diet

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine 5

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee recalls it was always fun to...

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine 6

Rajeev Khandelwal on shooting experience in the time of Covid

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine 7

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s daughter pens poem on Covid-19 vaccine

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks