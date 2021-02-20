ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Prithviraj's pet dog has an 'eye' for wonky photo-op!

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (IANS) Prithviraj Sukumaran has posted a snapshot on Instagram with his dog Zorro and, going by the image, the pet sure can give the Malayalam star a run for his money when it comes to striking a wonky expression for the camera!

In the picture, Prithviraj holds Zorro, who is seen rolling eyes in a funny manner.

“Leave me alone hooman! (rolling eyes emoji, dog emoji) #Zorro#daschundsofinstagram,” the actor wrote as caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj’s was last seen in the hit thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, co-starring Biju Menon. The film is being remade in Telugu with Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan. A Bollywood remake of the film is also being planned.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIpsitaa dedicates new song 'Solo Laila' to women 'who dare to fly high'
Next articleIleana’s Andaman beach stroll in black bikini
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Unni the elephant busier star than Rana Daggubati!!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rana Daggubati's fans are looking forward to his trilingual release 'Haathi Mere Saathi'. Director Prabhu Solomon insists the busiest star on the set was Unni the elephant!
Read more
News

The Indian OTT war: What’s good, what’s not

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have competition. Even as these established players expand their presence in the Indian market through innovations in content...
Read more
News

Pulkit Samrat: Entertainment provides livelihood to large population

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat encourages moviegoers to watch films in theatres, as the business of cinema provides livelihood to a large population.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan remember 'Badlapur'

Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan remember ‘Badlapur’ as film turns 6

Glamsham Editorial - 0
'Badlapur' directed by Sriram Raghavan was appreciated & Varun's character, which had a dark undertone, won him accolades

Ileana’s Andaman beach stroll in black bikini

Ipsitaa dedicates new song 'Solo Laila' to women 'who dare to...

Vivek Oberoi flaunts bike-ride without helmet mask penalized

Vivek Oberoi flaunts bike-ride without helmet, mask; penalized

Vidya Balan poses with The Great Khali

What made ‘Big girl’ Vidya Balan look small?!

Disha Patani's style mantra: Thigh is the limit!

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021