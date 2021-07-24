Priya Bapat: OTT is a big relief in pandemic

Adv.

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Priya Bapat, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of web-series “City Of Dreams”, has hailed the digital space and calls it a big relief amid the pandemic.

Talking about how OTT plays a major role for films and series, Priya told IANS: “I think it is very important because one good thing that happened in the pandemic was that people had the option to watch stuff and entertain themselves with the OTT. We still don’t have many theatres that are open. OTT is a big relief.”

The actress is happy in contributing to the web-space.

“I am very happy that we are kind of contributing on that platform where people can watch good stuff, different kinds of content and the great thing about OTT is that it is for family as well as every individual,” she said.

The actress said that OTT gives the liberty to watch independently.

If I don't want to watch something with my family, I can sit in my room and watch independently. I don't have to sit together or be in a crowd or with 100 or five people. I can just enjoy that entertainment for myself and OTT gives you that," Priya added.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, “City Of Dreams” also stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat and Sachin Pilgaonkar. It will be released on Disney+Hotstar.

–IANS

dc/ym