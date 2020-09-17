Home Bollywood News

Aditya Seal in Priyadarshan’s ‘Forbidden Love’

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Aditya Seal recently got a chance to work with director Priyadarshan, and says that it was his wish to work with the veteran filmmaker for a long time.

Aditya features in the story titled “Anamika” in the film “Forbidden Love”, which is directed by Priyadarshan.

“He has been one director who has been on my checklist forever and finally I had a chance to work with him. Let me tell you it was beyond what I had expected my experience to be,” Aditya, who has featured in films like “Student Of The Year 2” and “Tum Bin 2”, told IANS.

“Forbidden Love” comprises four stories — “Diagnosis Of Love”, “Rules Of The Game”, “Anamika” and “Arranged Marriage”.

Ali Fazal, Aahana Kumra, Patralekhaa, Omkar Kapoor, Anindita Bose, Pooja Kumar, Harsh Chhaya, Raima Sen, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rannvijaya Singh, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, also feature in the cast, across the four films. –IANS/dc/vnc

