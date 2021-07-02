Priyadarshan: I feel like I am contributing to society

Adv.

Confusion, Chaos, Comedy. Released in 2003, ‘Hungama’ is one of the most legendary comedy movies directed by iconic filmmaker Priyadarshan. After 18 long years, ‘Hungama 2’ is all set to hit the screen packed with limitless fun, entertainment and loads of confusion!

Catch the banter between two families – The Tiwaris that consist of a jealous husband and a gorgeous wife; and The Kapoors with a retired army colonel and his two sons and grandchildren.

Reprising the role of Radhe Shyam Tiwari, actor Paresh Rawal is back in ‘Hungama 2’ along with his beloved wife, Anjali Tiwari essayed by the quintessential actor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Meezaan takes on the role of an ideal son caught in the middle of this chaos, as Pranita Subhash takes on her first Bollywood role following an illustrious career in South Indian cinema.

‘Hungama 2’ also features the kings of India’s comedy scene – Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana – all of who will bring their A-game to this roaring comedy. Written by Anukalp Goswami, Manisha Korde, Yunus Sajawal and produced by Venus Worldwide Entertainment, the movie is set to release on 23rd July 2021 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Director Priyadarshan said, “Over the years, the dynamics of entertainment have changed but the love for a good comedy never fades away. After receiving a spectacular response to the movie Hungama that was made years ago, we are happy to now take the story to the next level with Hungama 2 – but this time with new twists and turns but the same old hungama!”

He adds saying, “When I create these movies, I feel like I am contributing to society by bringing smiles on people’s faces especially in these difficult times. The banter of Radhe Shyam Tiwari and the Kapoors will keep audiences laughing long after the movie has ended!”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “When I first heard the script of Hungama 2, I couldn’t stop laughing. I’ve always wanted to work with this duo – Paresh and Priyadarshan, they’ve always created magic on screen and I was really excited to be associated with them and Ratan ji (Venus) back again after our Hit track. Hungama 2 is special as it’s my first film after 12 years and on an OTT platform. Audiences love comedy and so do I, so glad I did this one. People will love this family comic caper.”

So, what is Priyadarshan’s ‘hungama 2’ all about?

Tucked in the trees of a dainty hill station, the Kapoor family lives in their ancestral home. Colonel Kapoor (Ashutosh Rana) heads his kin which consist mainly of his younger son, Aakash (Meezaan), three kids of his elder son. There’s yet another family which is indispensable to the story: The Tiwaris, a childless couple. Radhe Shyam Tiwari (Paresh Rawal), is a nugatory lawyer and his gorgeous wife Anjali Tiwari (Shilpa Shetty Kundra). The lives of Kapoors and Tiwaris were as neat and perfect until one day a woman, Vaani (Pranitha Subhash) shows up at the door with an illegitimate child. Who is the father of this child?