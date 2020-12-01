Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas express love for each other on 2nd wedding anniversary

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer & actor Nick Jonas had taken the nuptial vows at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on 1st of December 2018

By Glamsham Editorial
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer & actor Nick Jonas had taken the nuptial vows on 1st of December 2018
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer & actor Nick Jonas had taken the nuptial vows on 1st of December 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer & actor Nick Jonas had taken the nuptial vows at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on 1st of December 2018. Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas took to social media to express love for each other, on their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday (today).

“Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” Nick posted on Instagram along with their photos from their white wedding ceremony.

Priyanka replied to his post saying: “I love you meri jaan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She took to Twitter to post a photo of them walking hand in hand, and captioned it: “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

The two have often shown their romantic side on social media.

Last month, Priyanka shared a couple of photographs of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick, whom she married over multiple ceremonies in India in December 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress is currently shooting for “Text For You”, which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.  –ians/nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSidharth Shukla is confused about the year
Next articleHugh Jackman pays adorable birthday tribute to Deborra-Lee Furness

Related Articles

News

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Read more
News

The sound of Indian music at the Grammys

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Amid all the noise about snubs and transparency, there are a few Indian tunes that have struck the right...
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for 'Text For You'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started working on her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You. Priyanka posted a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks