Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas express love for each other on 2nd wedding anniversary

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer & actor Nick Jonas had taken the nuptial vows at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on 1st of December 2018. Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas took to social media to express love for each other, on their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday (today).

“Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” Nick posted on Instagram along with their photos from their white wedding ceremony.

Priyanka replied to his post saying: “I love you meri jaan.”

She took to Twitter to post a photo of them walking hand in hand, and captioned it: “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

The two have often shown their romantic side on social media.

Last month, Priyanka shared a couple of photographs of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick, whom she married over multiple ceremonies in India in December 2018.

The actress is currently shooting for “Text For You”, which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. –ians/nn/vnc