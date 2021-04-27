Priyanka Chopra appeals to Biden govt

Adv.

Actress Priyanka Chopra has tweeted an appeal to the President of the United States (POTUS) and the US government to urgently share Covid-19 vaccines with India, and reactions to her tweet on social media have been mixed.

“My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive,” she posted.

Her tweet received a mixed response, with many accusing her of being too late while others applauded her efforts.

“This tweet was required Atleast 2 weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen,” wrote one user, while another posted, “So proud of you Queen for having the guts to talk about such important issue we are facing currently.”

Another wrote: “Wow very early ur heart breaks.”

Many others appreciated her appeal.