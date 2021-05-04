Priyanka Chopra bestowed with the RAD Impact Award

Adv.

Priyanka Chopra, leading actor and producer, was bestowed with the RAD Impact Award and has chosen Avanti Fellows, a social education enterprise in India, as the charity of choice to benefit from the award. The RAD Impact Awards honour cultural icons, who inspire purpose and empower their advocacy by helping them create impact for their charities, while also inviting the public to get involved.

Each of the five inaugural RAD IMPACT recipients this year selected an honoree to share their award with and a charity to benefit from their award. Their charity will receive an impact donation to fund a project that furthers its mission through direct impact for others.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Priyanka Chopra said, “It’s taken for granted in many parts of the world, what a girl can do with education. It’s such an obscure thought. I think it has to do with equality. It’s a part of that to be able to fight for equality, to be able to fight for equal opportunity. I think that all of those things collectively over time will lend for girls being able to have more access to education.”

Speaking of the impact donation, Akshay Saxena, cofounder of Avanti Fellows said, “It is wonderful to see interest and support, for now, a decade’s worth of work and this gives us energy in these uncertain times to work harder and help more. The grant will help us provide devices to our incredible girl students, who are aspiring to become doctors, engineers and leaders.”