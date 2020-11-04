Advtg.
Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday celebrated 20 years of her Miss World pageant 2000 win, and subsequent entry into films.

Priyanka to her official Facebook Page to share a nostalgic post about her pageant win, and entry into a “magical world”. She used the hashtag #20in2020.

She shared a video collage of clips from her early films and her Miss World pageant win. In her post, Priyanka mentioned her Tamil debut film “Thamizhan”, and first Hindi films “The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy” and “Andaaz”, both of which released in 2003.

Advtg.

“Back to where it all started #20in2020. Seems like another lifetime now… back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I’ve learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I’d like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These 3 movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected,” the actress wrote in her Facebook post.

“Can’t agree more lala paaji #LaraDuttaBhupathi… We were such kaccha papads (novices)! Thank you for your beautiful words… you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met,” she wrote in a special post to Lara, her co-star in “Andaaz”.

She also listed details of her early films.

Advtg.

“Thamizhan – 2002

Late #GVenkateswaran sir

#AbdulMajith sir

Advtg.

#Vijay sir

The Hero – 2003

#AnilSharma

Sunny Deol

Preity G Zinta

Andaaz – 2003

Late #RajKanwar

#SuneelDarshan

#AkshayKumar

#LaraDuttaBhupathi

#20in2020″

Reacting to Priyanka’s post, “The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy” director Anil Sharma tweeted: “It was wonderful experience working with u .. @priyankachopra specially days of caneda n jungfrau .. great memories shooting THE HERO .. m really happy for priyanka .. not only me n entire bollywood but india is proud of you .. congratulations.”

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMaharashtra cinema theatres to reopen from Nov 5 with 50% occupancy
Next articleKris Jenner raves about Rob Kardashian's parenting skills

Related Articles

News

Priyanka Chopra reunites with her 'heart' in LA

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra is back with her family, and has shared her homecoming moment on social media. The actress was...
Read more
News

Nick Jonas feels lucky to have Priyanka in his life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Pop star Nick Jonas is missing his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra, and has shared a stylish flashback moment.In the...
Read more
News

Halloween treats on OTT for a perfect spook fest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Halloween is incomplete without the chills, shrills and thrills, and OTT platforms have packed it all for a spooky...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut 1

Emirates board began IPL preparations in May: ECB secy (IANS Interview)

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) began preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) as early as...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Delhi face reigning champs Mumbai (Preview IPL Qualifier 1)

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut 2

Velocity win toss, choose to bowl against Supernovas

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut 3

Mira Rajput's Karwa Chauth confession to Shahid: Love you but also...

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut 3

Kris Jenner raves about Rob Kardashian's parenting skills

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut 3

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks