Priyanka Chopra gets into Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' groove

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to give a push to husband Nick Jonas’ new album, Spaceman.

Priyanka posted a video on Instagram stories, where she uses an astronaut filter, and grooves on a track.

“#Spaceman #NickJonas,” she wrote, along with a skeleton and astronaut emoji.

Spaceman is Jonas’ the fourth studio album and is scheduled to release on March 12. The album is also Nick Jonas’ first solo release as a singer since 2016.

Priyanka was last seen in the recent digital film, The White Tiger. On Wednesday, the film’s lead actor Adarsh Gourav was been nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Actor category. Writer-director Ramin Bahrani has received a BAFTA nod for Best Adapted Screenplay.

–IANS

