Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalls being feted with Padma Shri

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recalled about the time she was honoured with the Padma Shri and said that it brings back many incredible memories. 

On Instagram, Priyanka posted a string of images after she was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016. 

“When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family,” Priyanka wrote alongside the images. 

She added: “With our military background, I can’t even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony.” 

Priyanka, who is married to American pop star Nick Jonas, talked about her father and said he was a big part of her journey.  

“Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad… even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey… #20in2020,” she wrote. 

Priyanka  will next be seen in the film adaptation of “The White Tiger”, which she has also executive produced, and “We Can Be Heroes”, directed by Robert Rodriguez. 

She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers’ “Citadel”, besides “The Matrix 4”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

