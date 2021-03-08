ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra: My family is my greatest blessing

By Glamsham Bureau
London, March 8 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture dressed in a sweater knitted by her mother Madhu Chopra, adding that her family is her greatest blessing.

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen wearing a white turtleneck sweater and black pants. She completes the look with her hair tied up.

“My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

Her picture currently has 1.2 million likes.

Priyanka on Sunday had announced her own restaurant in New York, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies.

Priyanka features in the recently released digital film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

–IANS

dc/vnc

