Priyanka Chopra: My upbringing an amalgamation of two Indias, traditional and modern

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Global icon and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her upbringing has played a crucial role in shaping her personality.

“I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias and, just as much, of East and West,” she said.

The actress is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix release The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

Advtg.

Priyanka’s memoir, Unfinished: A Memoir, is all set to release in January 2021.

–IANS

aru/vnc