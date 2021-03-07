ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra opens Indian restaurant Sona in New York

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 7: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced her own restaurant in New York, which offers Indian cuisine for foodies.

The actress says she poured her love for Indian food into this restaurant and has named it Sona. The restaurant will be inaugurated later this month.

“I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef #HariNayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there!” Priyanka tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress also shared a few photographs where she can be seen performing a puja together with husband Nick Jonas. She further wrote: “This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends @mkgoyal and #DavidRabin. Thank you to our designer #MelissaBowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly. The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become #sonanewyork Godspeed!”

On the work front, Priyanka features in the recently released digital film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial features the actress alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAnupam Kher parties with children on his birthday
Next articleArmaan Malik: Wouldn’t be where I am today without my mother
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ramayan and Mahabharat inspire mega film projects

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) The epics Ramayan and Mahabharat seem to be the latest favourites of our filmmakers. A host of new films...
Read more
Sports

Sub-Jr National Tennis: Shelke fights hard to win

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Pradnyesh Shelke of Maharashtra edged out Vimal Dhairya of Maharashtra 9-8 (4) to move into the final qualifying...
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra inspired Nick Jonas’ single ‘This Is Heaven’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed that his latest single, This Is Heaven, was about how he felt after he reunited with wife
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021