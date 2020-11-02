Advtg.
Priyanka Chopra reunites with her 'heart' in LA

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra is back with her family, and has shared her homecoming moment on social media. The actress was in Europe owing to professional commitments, and she flew back to Los Angeles recently.

She captured the moment of her return with a family picture where she is seen with husband Nick Jonas and pet dogs, Diana and Gino, sitting in a red convertible.

“Home is where the heart is. @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas,” she wrote with the image on Instagram.

In the image Priyanka wears a light blue outfit and sunglasses, with Diana in her arms. Nick keeps it casual in a blue striped sweater. Gino is seen sitting on the backseat of the convertible.

The actress spent the last few weeks Berlin shooting for a film, which is being speculated to be “The Matrix 4” that stars Keanu Reeves.

On Instagram, she also posted pictures of herself and her dog Diana from their hotel in Berlin.

“In these strange times it’s important to feel safe when you travel. So thank you to @patrickhellmannschlosshotel and their staff who took every precaution to make me, my team and @diariesofdiana feel safe and at home whilst filming in Berlin,” she wrote.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of “The White Tiger”, which she has also executive produced, and “We Can Be Heroes”, directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers’ “Citadel” and “The Matrix 4”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

