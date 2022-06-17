scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter Malti cradled in mother Madhu’s arms

By Glamsham Bureau
Priyanka Chopra Jonas daughter Malti Marie mother Madhu Chopra _ pic courtesy instagram
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie cradled in her mother Madhu Chopra’s arms on social media.

Priyanka took to Instagram to wish her mother Madhu on her birthday. She posted a photograph with her mom where she can be seen holding Malti Marie in her arms. However, the face of Malti Marie has not been shown.

The ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actress captioned: “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile… that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day!

“Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

On the work front, Priyanka will next feature in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

She will also star in Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’.

