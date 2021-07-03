Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with ‘her’ Diana

By Glamsham Bureau
Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with 'her' Diana
Priyanka Chopra shares a picture with 'her' Diana | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture with her pup Diana on Saturday, terming it as a reunion moment. In the picture, the actress sports a casual look wearing no make-up and sporting a white T-shirt paired with red bottoms.

“Reunion #quarantinelife,” Priyanka wrote as caption.

The actress was last seen on screen in the digital film “The White Tiger”. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

Adv.

Priyanka is currently busy with “Citadel”. Helmed by “Avengers” makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

Adv.
Source@priyankachopra
Previous articleShapovalov gets better of Murray, secures 4th-round spot
Next articleSaroj Khan became assistant choreographer at 12!
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates