scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘Mary Kom’ celebrates 8th anniversary

By Glamsham Editorial
Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Mary Kom' celebrates 8th anniversary
Priyanka Chopra in Omung Kumar's Mary Kom poster

The biopic featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as six – time World Amateur Boxing Champion Mary Kom was released on 5th September 8 years ago. The movie based on the Manipuri boxer was a huge hit and an inspiration to many.

The director Omung Kumar took to instagram earlier today to post about the same with the caption “My first directorial film ‘MARY KOM’. Thank you everyone who made this possible. This movie will always remain special to me.”

The movie had a great impact on the Indian audience and received multiple prestigious awards. It also went on to become the first Hindi language film to be featured on the opening night of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival of 2014. The movie also managed to gross about 104 crores in box office revenues despite being made at only 18 crores. The movie makers put in a lot of dedication to make and produce this fantastic movie.

Director Omung Kumar brought in a real-life Olympics coach to choreograph the matches to bring realism to the movie. Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra studied the boxer quite zealously, visited her hometown Imphal multiple times to understand and learn about the boxer, took up intense training for the sport and even sparred with real boxers for the movie instead of stunt doubles making this one of her most difficult yet most gratifying movies to watch. She presented us with a breathtaking performance of Mary Kom not just bringing forth the boxer’s life but also the struggles women face in sports and other aspects of life.

Previous articlePliskova, Sabalenka, Swiatek move into US Open quarterfinals
Next articleHomegrown Twitter rival Koo says laid off 15 employees, not 40
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Nikki Tamboli

Malavika Mohanan

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US