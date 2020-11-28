Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for 'Text For You'

By Glamsham Editorial
Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for 'Text For You' 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started working on her upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You. 

Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram stories, of a chair that has “Text for you” written on it. The actress captioned the image: “It begins #textforyou.”

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film “SMS Fur Dich”, based on Sofie Cramer’s novel.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the storyline, Priyanka’s character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance’s old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Celine Dion’s music in the film aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.

Priyanka’s co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series “Outlander”. He was recently seen in the Vin Diesel-starrer comicbook flick “Bloodshot” and in the action comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me”, co-starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePriyanka Chopra Jonas recalls being feted with Padma Shri
Next articleArjun, Malaika indulge in Insta banter

Related Articles

IPL

Final T20I abandoned due to rain, NZ win series 2-0 against WI

IANS - 0
Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Nov 30 (IANS) New Zealand won the three-match T20I series against West Indies 2-0 after the third and final T20I...
Read more
IPL

ICC favours Ind-Pak bilateral cricket, but can't ensure that: Chairman Barclay

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) would like to see traditional rivals India and Pakistan play bilateral...
Read more
IPL

TV records smashed in Australia during 2nd ODI against India

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 30 (IANS) The second ODI of the ongoing three-match series between Australia and India played on Sunday delivered record viewership ratings Down...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for 'Text For You' 2

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for 'Text For You' 3

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for 'Text For You' 4

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Priyanka Chopra starts shoot for 'Text For You' 4

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks