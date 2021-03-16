ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra tweets on 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how “special” she felt while announcing the Oscar nomination of “The White Tiger” for Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards. Priyanka has a role in the film, and also announced the Oscar nominations with husband and pop star Nick Jonas on Monday evening according to India time.

“Just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud,” she wrote on the microblogging platform, tagging actors and her co stars in the film Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Priyanka also used the hashtag in the name of writer-director Ramin Bahrani, who has done the screenplay of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with “The White Tiger’, the other films that are nominated in this category are “Borat: Subsequent moviefilm”, “Nomadland”, “The Father” and “One Night in Miami”.

–IANS

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge
Next articleIndia's 1975 hockey World Cup win created a storm: Ashok Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Oscar nominations out, ‘The White Tiger’ in race for Adapted Screenplay

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Writer-director Ramin Bahrani's 'The White Tiger' has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards
Read more
News

Priyanka to Nick: Grateful for how you constantly show me your love

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas and his new album, Spaceman. She also shared she...
Read more
News

Adarsh Gourav: 'Feels strange to be nominated next to Anthony Hopkins' (IANS Interview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Samarth GoyalNew Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Adarsh Gourav was just exiting his local gym in Mumbai when the smartphone buzzed. That was...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Pressure builds on Dhawan to retain his spot

India's 1975 hockey World Cup win created a storm: Ashok Kumar

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) For a man who was the 16th and last man to be selected in the...

Priyanka Chopra tweets on 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how "special" she felt while announcing the...

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid...

Manika Batra crashes out of Olympic qualifying event

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Manika Batra's run at the World Singles Qualification Tournament, an Olympic qualification event in table tennis, came to an...

Win over Punjab keeps TRAU's title ambitions alive

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 15 (IANS) Komron Tursunov's 81st minute free-kick helped Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) Football Club defeat RoundGlass Punjab FC 1-0 in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates