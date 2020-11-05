Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos

Advtg.

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared a couple of photographs on Instagram, of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with husband Nick Jonas at their residence here.

In one photo, the actress stands with a thali in hand, decked up for the ritual. In a second image, she shares an intimate moment with Nick.

Priyanka wore a red saree for the occasion with a diamond pendant on her chain teamed with earrings and golden bangles. Priyanka completed the look with sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead and a matching red bindi.

Advtg.

“Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you Nick Jonas,” Priyanka captioned.

American singer-actor Nick also shared the photos on his verified Instagram account. “Happy Karwa Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home,” he wrote.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of “The White Tiger”, which she has also executive produced, and “We Can Be Heroes”, directed by Robert Rodriguez. –IANSabh/vnc