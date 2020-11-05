Advtg.
Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared a couple of photographs on Instagram, of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with husband Nick Jonas at their residence here.

By Glamsham Editorial
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos
Advtg.

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared a couple of photographs on Instagram, of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with husband Nick Jonas at their residence here.

In one photo, the actress stands with a thali in hand, decked up for the ritual. In a second image, she shares an intimate moment with Nick.

Priyanka wore a red saree for the occasion with a diamond pendant on her chain teamed with earrings and golden bangles. Priyanka completed the look with sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead and a matching red bindi.

Advtg.

“Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. I love you Nick Jonas,” Priyanka captioned.

American singer-actor Nick also shared the photos on his verified Instagram account. “Happy Karwa Chauth everyone. Blessed to have my beautiful wife home,” he wrote.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of “The White Tiger”, which she has also executive produced, and “We Can Be Heroes”, directed by Robert Rodriguez. –IANSabh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleActor Soumitra Chatterjee is 'critical but stable'
Next articleRajeev Khandelwal: 'Naxalbari' is about war between Naxalities and industrialists

Related Articles

News

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday celebrated 20 years of her Miss World pageant 2000 win, and subsequent entry into films.Priyanka...
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra reunites with her 'heart' in LA

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra is back with her family, and has shared her homecoming moment on social media. The actress was...
Read more
News

Nick Jonas feels lucky to have Priyanka in his life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Pop star Nick Jonas is missing his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra, and has shared a stylish flashback moment.In the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos 1

Maharashtra exhibitors wish they were given ample notice to reopen halls

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAMumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) With the government of Maharashtra announcing reopening of theatres across the state from November 5 with 50 per...
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos 2

Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman pics: We are...

Cardi B smokes 3 at once cigarettes to cope with US Elections anxiety

Cardi B smokes 3 at once cigarettes to cope with US...

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos 3

Ecclestone takes four as Velocity blown away for 47

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos 4

Sanya Malhotra strikes a cool pose in hot pink

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look deeply in love in Karwa Chauth photos 5

Amitabh Bachchan: 'Virtual world has prospered in the times of the...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks